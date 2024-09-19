Three PSL players who could still move before the transfer window closes

Will there be any major moves before Friday's deadline?

Oswin Appollis (left) and Jayden Adams (right) could both move before the transfer window shuts. Picture: Backpagepix

The Premier Soccer League transfer window is set to close on Friday and it remains to be seen if there are any major moves before the deadline.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach Riveiro happy with positive start

Plenty of speculation is swirling around several players, but up to now there is nothing concrete to say whether they are going or staying. Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three players who could still move before the window shuts.

Jayden Adams

Stellies’ Jayden Adams is constantly being linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana and Stellenbosch midfielder Jayden Adams has been linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns for some time now. Even this week, it was widely reported that Masandawana are set to make a let push to sign the 24 year-old before the transfer window shuts.

With Sundowns’ Sipho Mbule seemingly on the verge of a loan move away from Choorklop, there could definitely be a space in Masandawana’s midfield for a player of Adams’ quality. Stellenbosch have already sold Iqraam Rayners to Sundown and Dean Van Rooyen to Orlando Pirates.

They will be reluctant to let Adams go as well, especially with Caf Confederation Cup football to play this season as well. But every player has a price and it should be an interesting day and a half.

Oswin Appollis

Will Kaizer Chiefs sign Oswin Appollis before the transfer deadline. Picture: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Oswin Appollis is another Bafana star who has seemingly been on his way out of Polokwane City for several months.

A move to North Africa seemed to have been agreed between City and MC Alger, but now looks to have stalled, while Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr admitted recently that Amakhosi were in talks with City over signing Appollis.

Sundowns also seem to be a candidate to sign the 23 year-old, and may just be the only side capable of paying City’s asking price.

Zakhele Lepasa

Zakhele Lepasa seems to have become surplus to requirements at Orlando Pirates. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

SuperSport United are said to be interested in taking Zakhele Lepasa on loan from Orlando Pirates, as he seems surplus to requirement in the Buccaneers attack this season.

ALSO READ: Erasmus’ future still uncertain

At the time of writing, however, no deal has been done, and it could be that Matsatsantsa look for another centre forward, as they need to cover for a long-term injury to Bradley Grobler.

Samir Nurkovic is currently a free agent after leaving TS Galaxy, but has also had his injury problems. Kermit Erasmus is another striker who is still looking for a club, but he has been more strongly linked to Cape Town City.