16 Sep 2024

Erasmus’ future still uncertain

Former Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus. ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cape Town City are still undecided about resigning Kermit Erasmus for the Betway Premiership 2024-25 season after the sale of star striker Khanyisa Mayo to CR Belouizdad of Algeria.

Erasmus has been keeping himself in top shape after his exit from Orlando Pirates where he spent the last two seasons after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns. 

The 34-year-old enjoys a good relationship with City chairman John Comitis who is open to giving him another chance in the Mother City. 

The Citizens acquired the services of French striker Amadou Soukouna in a move that could perhaps explain why they haven’t yet secured  Erasmus ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline day. 

The experienced striker is a free agent and can still put pen to paper even after the transfer window closes. Both City coach Eric Tinker and Comitis are aware of Eramus’ qualities but Tinkler will have the final say on the matter. 

According to information gathered by the Mgosi Squad, Erasmus could still be signed outside the transfer window if the club is satisfied with his fitness levels. His experience is also a deciding factor as City wants to compete for top honours this season and need all the expertise they can get. 

