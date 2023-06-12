Congolese star Fabrice Ngoma on Chiefs’ radar once again

By Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs have reignited their interest in talented Congolese footballer Fabrice Ngoma. The club had previously pursued Ngoma a few seasons ago, and it seems that a potential deal could now be on the horizon.

During that time, Ngoma was under a long-term contract with Sudanese side Al Hilal Omdurman. However, due to the violent instability in Sudan, the club made the decision to release their foreign players, and Ngoma is now a free agent.

Sources suggest that Kaizer Chiefs have been alerted to Ngoma’s availability, and if they are still interested in his services, they have the opportunity to secure his signature.

The club will need to make a decision on whether to pursue the player or explore other options for their squad.

A source close to the matter revealed that Ngoma is keen on joining Kaizer Chiefs, considering them to be his preferred choice.

However, they also acknowledged that if another team were to present a compelling offer, it would be considered. Ngoma’s versatility and experience make him an attractive prospect for potential suitors.

Kaizer Chiefs have players similar to Ngoma

There is some speculation, though, that Chiefs may have reservations about signing Ngoma. The recent acquisitions of Mdu (Mdantsane) and the extension of Khama Billiat’s deal, both of whom play similar roles to Ngoma, may influence the club’s decision.

“We will wait to see what they say, but I believe they have been approached. He is a well travelled and experienced campaigner and I don’t think he would take time to adapt.

“But with Chiefs having signed Mdu (Mdantsane) and Khama (Billiat) extending his stay, they might not be keen on another player who plays a similar role,” said the source.

As the situation unfolds, Kaizer Chiefs will need to evaluate their squad requirements and strategic objectives for the upcoming season.

They must weigh the potential benefits of adding Ngoma’s talent and experience against the need to maintain a balanced and cohesive team.

Ultimately, the final decision rests with Kaizer Chiefs. Time will tell whether they will pursue Fabrice Ngoma or if they will focus their attention on other areas of their squad.

The club’s fans will eagerly await the news of any developments in this potential transfer season. Chiefs have already been linked with a few names.