‘Clive Barker will be remembered for uniting South Africans’ – Safa

By Faizel Patel

South African Football Association (SAFA) said the late Clive Barker will be remembered by South Africans for his role in helping to bring a nation together.

The 78-year-old Barker passed away on Saturday after fighting a “brave battle” with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD)

The award-winning coach led the South African men’s senior national team also known as Bafana Bafana to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 1996, and also spearheaded the country’s first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in France in 1998.

United nation

Safa expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Barker over the past six months.

“He fought a brave battle and we are relieved he is now at peace.

“Clive will be remembered by South Africans for his role in helping to bring a nation together around the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, but for us he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed,” Safa said.

Great loss

Safa President Dr. Danny Jordaan said the passing of the legendary football coach was a huge blow.

“We are saddened by the passing of Clive Barker after a long illness.

“Bafana Bafana winning the African Cup of Nations with a South African coach at the helm is still one of the standout moments in the history of African football. Clive Barker signalled the take-off of Bafana Bafana to become the champion of Africa. He celebrated continuously on the touchline, spreading out his wings,” Jordaan said.

EFF pays tribute

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also conveyed its condolences to Barkers family and friends.

“This loss is not just felt within the sports community, but by all those whose lives were touched by Clive’s indomitable spirit, unwavering passion, and remarkable contributions to the beautiful game.

“Barker claimed a place in the heart of all South Africans as the coach who brought this nation together through leading Bafana Bafana to a history making win at the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations,” the red berets said.

Memorial service

The Barker family said it will provide details of the memorial service and have also asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time.

