Denis Onyango reflects on past success back in Uganda.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper and Ugandan football legend Denis Onyango has relived one of the most memorable moments of his illustrious career. In 2016, the decorated shot-stopper led the Cranes to their first Africa Cup of Nations qualification in 39 years.

Onyango back home

The veteran goalkeeper is currently back in his home country alongside a delegation from Sundowns, which includes club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe, former teammates Tiyani Mabunda and Kennedy Mweene.

Sundowns made a stop at Onyango’s first club SC Villa, as part of their activities in Uganda. The 2016 CAF African-based Player of the year winner reflected on scenes at Mandela National Stadium, which is named after former South African President and struggle icon Nelson Mandela.

“My best memory at this stadium is when we qualified for AFCON. We did it mostly by winning at home. We won against Comoros to qualify after 39 years which was amazing. You should’ve seen the crowd at the stadium because they went crazy,” he said to the Sundowns media team.

“The whole country could’ve been in here but capacity didn’t allow them and they celebrated with us and I think it was the most memorable moment, but we’ve played bigger countries in this stadium. We played Senegal and we beat them here with Sadio Mane, we played Egypt with Mo Salah and we won so incredible things have been happening at this stadium.”

Guinea up next for the Cranes

Uganda will play Guinea in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium on Tuesday. They have only collected six points from games while losing three matches in their qualifying campaign.

“I used to play here and of course, it has been redone and it’s been amazing. It looks much better when I used to play here. It used to be a little bit bumpy but it was manageable,” Onyango concluded.

“We never lose here but of course now there are a little bit of hiccups there and there and we lose at home but it’s a new team. It’s understandable but no one used to beat us here and it’s always packed.”

After the trip to his native country, the 39-year-old will have to rush back to South Africa for the Brazilians’ Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday. Masandawana will also play a two-legged tie against Esperance in the CAF Champions League quarter finals starting on April 1.