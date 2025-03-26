Ex-Chiefs defender returns to SuperSport United

'Welcome back, Bash! Your experience and passion for the game will be key for the road ahead,' United said

SuperSport United have made another announcement regarding their technical team for the remainder of the season.

Hunt out

Following the sacking of Gavin Hunt, Matsatsantsa a Pitori promoted Andre Arendse to the head coaching position on an interim basis, where he will be assisted by goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson.

On Wednesday morning, the Spartans announced the return of former captain Onismor Bhasera to the club as part of the reinforced technical team.

SuperSport welcome ‘Bash’

The Zimbabwean made 16 league appearances for SuperSport in the previous campaign, but it was unclear whether the 39-year-old was still with the club or not.

“Onismor Bhasera returns to help guide the team forward as part of Andre Arendse and Grant Johnson’s technical team. Welcome back, Bash! Your experience and passion for the game will be key for the road ahead,” United said across their social media platforms.

The former Kaizer Chiefs left-back had been with the Tshwane team since 2016, after joining from Bidvest Wits. SuperSport will return to action with a Betway Premiership match against Cape Town City at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.

The former three-time league champions were sucked into a relegation battle following the 3-1 loss to TS Galaxy before the FIFA break. They 15th on the table after a poor run of games that has only yielded five wins in 21 league matches.