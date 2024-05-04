Dlamini doubles up as Pirates see off Chippa to reach Nedbank final

Pirates win 3-1 to stay on course to defend their title.

Orlando Pirates’ Kabelo Dlamini celebrates scoring against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup semifinals on Saturday. Picture: Backpagepix

Kabelo Dlamini struck twice as Orlando Pirates survived a second half scare to beat Chippa United 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday and reach the Nedbank Cup final.

The Buccaneers will defend their title against either Mamelodi Sundowns or Stellenbosch, who face off in Sunday’s semifinal.

Dlamini’s brace had the Buccaneers 2-0 up and cruising at the break, but substitute Elmo Kambindu pulled one back for Chippa as the home side upped their game in the second half.

In the end, however, Thapelo Xoki’s strike sealed the win for Pirates, and Chippa’s woes were complete when striker Bienvenu Eva Nga was sent off two minutes from time.

The start of the game was delayed by about ten minutes, as the authorities tried to avert a crowd stampede in Port Elizabeth.

Once the did get underway, Pirates almost went in front inside a minute, as Relebohile Mofokeng set up Tshegofatso Mabasa, but his shot was well saved by Stanley Nwabali.

There was little the Nigerian goalkeeper could do four minutes later, however, as Dlamini curled a brilliant free kick into the net to give the Buccaneers an early lead.

Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro was forced into a change in the 19th minute, as after Deon Hotto was accidentally kicked in the face by Kayden Francis, the Namibian attacker suffered impared vision and had to go off. Pirates club captain Innocent Maela came on in his place.

The Buccaneers continued to make most of the running, and in the 31st minute, Dlamini set up Thalente Mbatha, whose fierce shot was tipped ovr by Nwabali.

Mofokeng then danced past his man inside the box and curled an effort just wide, before Pirates did grab a second goal in the 41st minute.

Patrick Maswanganyi was clearly behind the Chippa defence as he ran onto a throw in, but you cannot be offside from a throw, and Chippa defender Justice Chabalala inexplicably stopped playing, allowing Maswanganyi to calmly set up Dlamini for his brace.

Chippa coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September made a double change at the break, with Kambindu and Papama Tyongwana coming on for Craig Martin and Ayabulela Konqobe.

Chippa strike back

And the Chilli Boyz pulled one back in the 63rd minute as Eva Nga stormed down the right side of the penalty area crossed superbly for Kambindu to slot home from close range.

Pirates were suddenly under pressure and Kambindu nearly got his head on another cross, as the Chilli Boyz chased a leveller.

But it was Pirates who struck next, killing off the game in the 82nd minute. A neatly worked short corner saw Maswanganyi’s cross flicked on to the back post, where Xoki did well to reach out a leg and guide the ball into the net.

Eva Nga’s frustrations got the better of him with two minutes left, as he received a second yellow card for dissent.