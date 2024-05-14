Local Soccer

14 May 2024

10:39 am

Dlamini has no issues with Banyana World Cup snub

'I am happy to work with Kaylin Swart, we are very supportive of each other and we love each other,' said the Banyana 'keeper.

Andile Dlamini - Cosafa Awards

Andile Dlamini won the women’s Goalkeeper of the Year at last week’s Cosafa Awards. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says she has no hard feelings over being replaced by teammate Kaylin Swart between the posts in last year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.

It was Dlamini who was in goal when Banyana won the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) to qualify for the World Cup, and there were many fans calling for her to play in the World Cup, even as Swart put up perfectly respectable displays at the finals in Australia and New Zealand.

“Every player wants to perform at the highest level, but the coach decides who she wants to play on a specific day because of certain things,” said Dlamini last week, after winning women’s Goalkeeper of the Year at the inaugural Cosafa Awards.

“I am happy to work with Kaylin Swart, we are very supportive of each other and we love each other as humans.”

Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis, meanwhile, said Swart and Dlamini could play for any team in Afria.

“We are blessed to have two quality goalkeepers,” said Ellis.

“I was just saying to someone that in 2018, it was Kaylin starting at the Wafcon and it was Andile who started at the World Cup. In 2022 it was Andile starting at the Wafcon and Kaylin at the World Cup. Our goalkeeping department is very healthy, they push each other and it can only augur well for us. I think on the continent, Kaylin and Andile could play for any team, that is how good they are.”

‘Really grateful’

Dlamini had a fantastic 2023 with Mamelodi Sundowns, winning both the Women’s Cosafa Champions League and the Women’s Caf Champions League.

“I am really grateful for the recognition from Cosafa,” said the 31 year-old on receiving her award.

“Sundowns played the Cosafa (Champions League) and won and if you don ‘t don’t perform well in the Cosafa you can’t play in the Caf Champions League. We went to compete in the Champions League and won our second star. I am grateful to be part of that. My recognition goes to the fans … but mostly to my teammates and chairman Thlopie (Motsepe). Every one at the club makes sure this is a healthy club.”

banyana banyana COSAFA desiree ellis

RELATED ARTICLES