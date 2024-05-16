Ellis names Banyana squad for Senegal friendlies

Ellis says she will be using the friendlies against Senegal to assess her squad ahead of Wafcon.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced her squad for the upcoming two international friendly matches against Senegal.



ALSO READ: Pirates young gun Mofokeng in Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers



The reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions Banyana will host Senegal at home on 31 May before playing them again away on 4 June.

The noticeable absentees from Ellis’ squad are Andile Dlamini, Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane, Noko Matlou, Nomvula Kgoale and Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Ellis says she will be using the friendlies against Senegal to assess and explore the potential of other players ahead of the Wafcon, which will be played in Morocco later this year.



“I think October last year really showed what a core group is all about, when we had so many players missing because of injuries, exams and visa issues. We are always looking at the depth and the versatility within our team, and we have made some changes to the squad for the upcoming fixtures against Senegal,” Ellis told the Safa media.



ALSO READ: Tau wants ‘to be happy’ and win another Champions League with Ahly



“I think this selection presents an exciting opportunity for us to assess and explore the potential of other players within our core group. We are not only investing in the future of the team, but we are also providing opportunities now for all players to grow and to contribute to the success of the team. We are really look forward to seeing the players in action on the field and we are excited about what they can bring to the team.”



See below the full Banyana squad: