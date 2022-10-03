Dolly frustrated by Chiefs’ self-defeating antics

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Keagan Dolly came off the bench to save Kaizer Chiefs from the embarrassment of losing at home on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Dramatic MTN8 semi finals ends in draw as Usuthu hold Chiefs

The much travelled Dolly came on in the second half of their MTN8 first leg semi finals match against AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium.

At the time Chiefs were trailing 1-0 from Gabadinho Mhango’s early goal. Dolly managed to get one back for Amakhosi to set up a scintillating second leg in Durban.

Dolly was however frustrated at how Chiefs tend to only mount a serious challenge in games when they have conceded.

“It was obviously frustrating because we started the game very slow,” said Dolly after the match. “I mean, after we conceded that is when we started picking up the tempo.

“That is what we have been struggling with throughout this season, you know. We go down early in the game and we have to chase and it demands more from us.”

Dolly was however happy that his introduction managed to salvage something for the Amakhosi. He replaced Siyethemba Sithebe at half time.

“And I think with the chances we created we should have got more goals, but I am happy that I got the one.

“I mean, we have a goal now and we look forward to the next game against them,” says the 29-year-old.

Usuthu, as usual, gave Chiefs a good run for their money at FNB. In fact, had Brandon Truter not reverted to his defensive system after scoring, AmaZulu could have come out with a big and advantageous win.

“They are a very good team,” admitted Dolly. “They have good ball players who keep the ball. But we knew if we took the game to them we would create the chances.

“We also have good individuals who can take people on and draw fouls and create scoring chances for us.

The second leg is set for Durban’s iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 22. Chiefs draw big crowds in Durban and usually have the better of Usuthu there.

“And I think taking the game to them was what helped us today. Unfortunately for them (and fortunately for us), they went a man down and we took advantage,” added Dolly.