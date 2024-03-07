Chiefs’ Dolly backs ‘fantastic’ Duba’s message to Pirates

'He has a lot of confidence and we need players like that at Chiefs,' said the Chiefs attacking midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Keagan Dolly has backed Wandile Duba’s confident message to Orlando Pirates ahead of the Soweto derby, and says that the young Chiefs striker is fit and ready to take on the Buccaneers on Saturday.

The 19 year-old Duba scored the winner against Golden Arrows on Tuesday, his first senior goal for Chiefs, and while he had to go off early in the second half, he said to SuperSport TV after the game: “They (Pirates) must wait for me. I am coming for them.”

And Dolly defended his “fantastic” teammate.

“You guys are always waiting for one thing a player says and it makes headlines!” the Chiefs attacking midfielder told journalists at the pre-derby press conference in Sandton on Thursday.

“Duba is a fantastic player, he has proved himself in the DDC (DStv Diski Challenge), where he scored lots of goals, and on Tuesday he saved us, he scored a goal and we want. He has a lot of confidence and we need players like that at Chiefs, with his confidence and the work ethic he showed against Arrows.”

‘He is fine’

Dolly added that Duba has played a full part in preparation for the derby this week. There were concerns after he went off against Arrows with an apparent ankle problem.

“He is fine, he hadn’t really played in a while, and with the first team, in the PSL it is a different game when you play with top level players.

“So for him it was just a bit of fatigue, nothing serious and he is doing well in preparation. It is going well for all of us, and you know when it comes to the derby, everyone is ready!”