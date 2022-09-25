Chiefs to use Royal AM clash to ‘get chemistry right’

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says Amakhosi will use Sunday’s clash against Royal AM to prepare for next week’s MTN8 semi-final against AmaZulu FC.



The Macufe Cup match between Amakhosi and Thwihli Thwahla is set to take place at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Kick off is set for 3pm.



“We need the game because we want to improve on certain aspects of our game. We want to get our chemistry right and also give some other players a chance to play because we want to keep everyone at the same level of fitness,” said Zwane.

“We need to use the match get to try combinations and get them right for the games coming up in October because we will play seven official matches,” he added.



“We look forward to seeing Amakhosi supporters in Mangaung and the Free State because it has been long since we played there,” concluded Zwane.