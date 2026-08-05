Pirates apologise for chaotic scenes in Orlando, offers refund

This comes after stadium officials locked out many supporters despite their holding valid match tickets.

Orlando Pirates have apologised to their fans for the chaotic scenes outside the Orlando Amstel Arena during Saturday’s Betway Premiership clash against Milford FC.



This comes after stadium officials locked out many supporters despite their holding valid match tickets.



In a statement, Pirates said the circumstances that led to the stadium lockdown arose from the continued activities of criminal syndicates operating in and around the stadium precinct.



The club also confirmed that affected supporters would be able to apply for refunds through Open Tickets.



“Orlando Pirates Football Club sincerely apologizes to all the supporters who experienced inconvenience during Saturday’s Betway Premiership fixture against Milford FC at Orlando Amstel Arena,” read the club statement.

VOC made the decision

“The Club confirms that the Venue Operations Centre (VOC) made the decision to close the stadium gates during the match in the interest of public safety. This operational measure was implemented to safeguard the wellbeing and security of all spectators, players, match officials, staff, and other stakeholders present at the venue.

“The circumstances that led to the stadium lockdown arose from the continued activities of criminal syndicates operating in and around the stadium precinct. These groups are involved in the sale of counterfeit match tickets and facilitating the unlawful entry of individuals without valid tickets into the venue, creating an unacceptable risk to public safety and the safe management of the event.

“While the decision to close the stadium was beyond the Club’s control, Orlando Pirates fully acknowledges the frustration and disappointment experienced by supporters who held valid match tickets but were unable to gain entry due to the stadium lockdown.

“To support those affected, the Club has appointed Open Tickets to administer the refund process. Supporters who purchased valid match tickets for the fixture but were unable to access the stadium due to the lockdown are eligible to apply for a refund.

“Supporters who are eligible for a refund are requested to contact Open Tickets to initiate the refund process.”

Pirates further stated that they remain committed to working closely with the Premier Soccer League, stadium management, law enforcement agencies, and all relevant stakeholders to strengthen matchday operations, combat criminal activity, and ensure a safe, secure, and enjoyable matchday experience for every supporter.



Organisers will be tested again when Pirates host Durban City in the opening round of the MTN8 at the same venue this Saturday.