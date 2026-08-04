Rapoo reflects on Orlando Pirates debut

"Firstly, I didn't believe it was actually happening, but once I came on, I just told myself to keep it simple," said Rapoo.

New recruit Neo Rapoo has reflected on his Orlando Pirates debut after coming off the bench during the 2-0 victory over Milford FC last weekend.



Rapoo, who joined the Buccaneers from Siwelele FC during the offseason, came on for Deon Hotto in the 75th minute at the Orlando Amstel Arena last Saturday.



“Firstly, I didn’t believe it was actually happening, but once I came on, I just told myself to keep it simple and just enjoy the moment, you know, because I’m privileged to play for this big club and blessed as well,” Rapoo told Pirates media.



Rapoo added that he has settled in well at Pirates and credits experienced players like Makhehlene Makhaul for making him feel at home at the Buccaneers.

“It’s been good,” he said. “I didn’t feel new at all. I felt like I’ve been there before, everyone was friendly you know. Cash (Makhehleni Makhaula) has been a grootman that just taught me a lot and made me feel at home.”

Rapoo ‘learning a lot’ from Hotto

Rapoo was part of the South African Under-20 side that won the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations and later represented the country in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, where they finished in the Round of 16.

The 20-year-old admits that such high-pressure situations have prepared him for the next step in his career.

“Yeah, it’s a dream to represent your country, and playing AFCON and the World Cup has taught me a lot about playing at the highest level for my age group.



“The pressure that comes with it teaches you to calm your nerves and just be ready for when you have to play in front of a lot of fans, and for Pirates as well,” Rapoo said.



Rapoo will be competing with Hotto and Nkosikhona Ndaba for the left-back position this season and the youngster is confident that he has what it takes to make that position his own.



“Of course, I’m still learning as a young footballer and learning a lot from Hotto, who has been at the club for a long time, but I do feel that with the quality of set pieces I can produce, I may stand out a bit. Of course they are both top players that I can learn from as well,” concluded Rapoo.