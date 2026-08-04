Du Preez leaves Kaizer Chiefs, rejoins Stellenbosch

"I always knew that I would come back to Stellenbosch," Du Preez said.

Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of Ashley Du Preez on a permanent transfer from Kaizer Chiefs in a deal that sees the Idas Valley-born star return for a second spell at the club.

Du Preez started his professional career with Stellies in 2016 and made 98 appearances across all competitions for the club before joining Chiefs ahead of the 2022/23 season.

And after spending four years with Amakhosi, the 29-year-old has now made a sensational return to the Winelands after penning a new long-term deal with the Maroons.



Du Preez is delighted to be with his Stellies family again.

“I always knew that I would come back to Stellenbosch,” Du Preez said. “It’s great to be back where I grew up and at the Club where it all started for me, and to be part of the Stellenbosch family again.

“The community knows me well and has supported me since the start of my professional career, so being a local player and representing the Club again is a huge honour and privilege for me. It’s an amazing feeling to be back.”

Stellenbosch FC CEO, Rob Benadie, is also happy to welcome Du Preez back to the club.



“Ashley has always held a special relationship with this Club and the Stellenbosch community, so we are incredibly excited to bring him home.

“He is also an exceptional footballer who has consistently proven his quality in the Betway Premiership over a number of years, and we believe he will add enormous value to our squad both on and off the field.”

Du Preez has been handed the iconic No. 10 jersey for the 2026-27 season and could make his debut when Stellies take on Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership next Tuesday.