Du Preez eager to contribute to Chiefs’ winning momentum

'The three big games that we have won have been amazing for the team,' said the forward.

Kaizer Chiefs speedy forward Ashley du Preez says the club’s winning momentum is pleasing and wants to help to keep it going when they take on Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Du Preez returned to the Chiefs match-day squad from injury in their last game against Richards Bay FC.

The forward was introduced in the second half against the Natal Rich Boyz, as the Glamour Boys sealed a 1-0 victory at FNB Stadium last weekend, with the club recording their third victory in a row.

Du Preez, who has been out of the team since October due an injury, believes the team has been working hard to be where they are at the moment.

“The three big games that we have won have been amazing for the team. That’s what we want, we want to continue with our winning mentality going into our last game – the last game of the year. We want to go out there and firstly enjoy ourselves and then get three points so that we end the year on a high note. I think for us as a team, we have been striving to do better and to win games, said the Amakhosi forward.

“My contribution is to keep the winning mentality and help the team get three points. That’s what I want to do in this last game, to work extremely hard.”

The former Stellenbosch striker is happy to have worked his way back into the team after injury.

“I’m back from injury and it’s nice to be back. Injuries are a setback, it can be frustrating mentally, but it’s nice to be back. It was nice to play a few minutes in the game against Richards Bay. And I’m happy that we won the game,” he continued.