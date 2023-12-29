Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Football Journalist

2 minute read

29 Dec 2023

10:16 am

Du Preez eager to contribute to Chiefs’ winning momentum

'The three big games that we have won have been amazing for the team,' said the forward.

Du Preez eager to contribute to Chiefs winning momentum after return from injury

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ashley du Preez. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs speedy forward Ashley du Preez says the club’s winning momentum is pleasing and wants to help to keep it going when they take on Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs young goalkeeper Molefe tipped to take over from Khune, Petersen

Du Preez returned to the Chiefs match-day squad from injury in their last game against Richards Bay FC.

The forward was introduced in the second half against the Natal Rich Boyz, as the Glamour Boys sealed a 1-0 victory at FNB Stadium last weekend, with the club recording their third victory in a row.

Du Preez, who has been out of the team since October due an injury, believes the team has been working hard to be where they are at the moment.

“The three big games that we have won have been amazing for the team. That’s what we want, we want to continue with our winning mentality going into our last game – the last game of the year. We want to go out there and firstly enjoy ourselves and then get three points so that we end the year on a high note. I think for us as a team, we have been striving to do better and to win games, said the Amakhosi forward.

“My contribution is to keep the winning mentality and help the team get three points. That’s what I want to do in this last game, to work extremely hard.”

ALSO READ: Football fans react to Swallows’ failure to honour Sundowns fixture

The former Stellenbosch striker is happy to have worked his way back into the team after injury.

“I’m back from injury and it’s nice to be back. Injuries are a setback, it can be frustrating mentally, but it’s nice to be back. It was nice to play a few minutes in the game against Richards Bay. And I’m happy that we won the game,” he continued.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs Sekhukhune United

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe