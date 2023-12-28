Chiefs young goalkeeper Molefe tipped to take over from Khune, Petersen

'It’s about time he gets his opportunity to play in the senior team,' said a source.

Kaizer Chiefs young goalkeeper Bontle Molefe is said to have been advised to push his way to become the second-choice goalkeeper at the club, with Itumeleng Khune believed to be in his last days at Naturena while Brandon Petersen has not been convincing for the team.

Molefe, who has been part of the senior team at Amakhosi since 2019, has not had an opportunity to play a competitive game for the club.

According to a source, the current season is a huge chance for Molefe to try and feature for the club behind Bruce Bvuma, who is currently the number-one choice.

Molefe has been nursing a wrist injury in the last few months, but he is said to be back in full training, hence the talk of him fighting to being the second choice shot-stopper.

Molefe, who is just 20-years old, is a Chiefs development product, along with Bvuma having been at the club for many years.

Chiefs material

Molefe is said to have always proved himself as a Chiefs material – his performances in the reserves have always been outstanding.

“It’s about time he gets his opportunity to play in the senior team. He just has to make sure that he grabs the opportunity with both hands because of these problems with Khune and Petersen,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

“Those are experienced guys, but they have been very poor this season, hence now the guys are trying to push Bontle as quickly as they can.”

“And I don’t think that he will struggle. He is a good goalkeeper, one of the best in his age group, that’s why he is a junior national team player. Let’s see what’s going to be the way forward, especially there is a lot of pressure at the club to deliver.”