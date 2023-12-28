Football fans react to Swallows’ failure to honour Sundowns fixture

'I really feel for Moroka Swallows FC players. Imagine spending the festive without a salary,' wrote one fan.

Moroka Swallows are also expected not to honour the match against Golden Arrows. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Following Moroka Swallows FC’s failure to honour their DStv Premiership fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns, football fans around the country had different reactions to the situation, with some supporters blaming Birds chairman David Mogashoa.

The Soweto-based club didn’t travel to Pretoria for a league match with Downs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. It has been revealed that Swallows are going through financial woes, which has seen players and staff not being paid their salaries.

The situation was revealed by Swallows coach Steve Komphela after the club’s 2-1 loss to SuperSport United two weeks ago. Komphela confirmed that his players didn’t train for 10 days ahead of the Matsatsantsa clash, but managed to gather them to play the match.

“It’s been coming…this is sad for our football. @Moroka_Swallows will not be honouring tonight’s fixture against @Masandawana,” @AndileNcube wrote.

“We can’t be witnessing walkovers in the PSL,” said Kabelo Kungwan

“When things were going well, the chairman was on the TL every day, bantering, engaging footytwitter, now things are bad, he is nowhere to be seen…that’s not an honourable man, that’s not a man who takes responsibility, shameful,” said @Nkosi_Dlamini_.

“I really feel for the Moroka Swallows players. Imagine spending the festive (season) without a salary that time your last paycheque came three months ago. Oh, Brother Steve (Komphela) and (Andile) Jali are sorted since gossip peddlers are saying Mamelodi Sundowns FC is still paying them,” @Madumetja_M08 wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans felt bad for people who were banking on the game to make some money on the day. And others think that Swallows needs to be assisted.

“That car guard, security guard, cleaner and the rest of the lower end of the chain won’t be coming back with bread today (Wednesday),” said Nyathi_Comfort with concern.

“As a Football Man Swallows must be assisted by whatever means possible. Those who have no conflict who believe in our football particularly the heritage that this brand brings…Please Stand Up and assist Please,” said ManziniZungu_.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Swallows sent a statement just hours before the kick-off of the game that the Birds won’t be playing the match. Sundowns went to the venue, kitted, entered the pitch and took team photos before leaving.

Moreover Swallows players will also net attend their last league fixtures against Golden Arrows on 30 December, which will mean the club will be docked six points and there is a possible fine from PSL’s Disciplinary Committee (DC).