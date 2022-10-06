Edmilson Dove says Chiefs are getting better defensively

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Since his introduction at the back for Kaizer Chiefs, Edmilson Dove has brought some stability and he says he hopes they grow in leaps and bounds.

Defensive errors have been Chiefs’ undoing this season under Arthur Zwane’s guidance. But in the last three games things have looked better.

Mistakes are, as per Dove’s own admission, still there but they are certainly developing a better understanding.

The Mozambican gave a Man-of-the-Match performance in Chiefs’ 2-1 win over Swallows FC on Wednesday evening.

“We can only go forward if we play as a unit and that’s what we saw today. We fought from the first until the last minute.

“Congratulations to my teammates, this (award) is for them as well,” says the 28-year-old former Cape Town City captain.

For the first time this season Zwane used three at the back in a 3-5-2 formation. Dove played centre back with Zitha Kwinika on the right and Sifiso Hlanti on the left.

“It will take time,” says Dove of developing a strong understanding at the back. “But we have coaches who give us all the information that we need everyday at training.

“We have been training together for quite a while now and (Kwinika) is someone who understands when I talk and I understand when he says something as well.

“I think it is a matter of communication between us and I hope we can develop like that and bring good performances going forward.”

For Swallows’ goal, Dove had tried to play a long pass to Keagan Dolly in the middle but it was intercepted. Swallows went on a quick counter and scored.

Dove admits he could have done better: “It starts with me first. I could have made a better pass to Keagan but we only learn and grow from mistakes.

“And this is one mistake that I would not want to repeat. But what matters most is that we got the three points and we move on.”