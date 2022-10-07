Truter’s firing at AmaZulu takes number of axed coaches to four in DStv Premiership

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Bradon Truter’s firing at AmaZulu FC took the number of sacked coaches in the 2022/23 DStv Premiership to four following the sacking of Romain Folz at Marumo Gallants, Daine Klate at Chippa United and Dylan Kerr at Swallows FC for poor results.

With four coaches now out of jobs in the early stages of the league, there are still some more coaches expected to be axed as the season goes on, with poor results he main issue.

Truter’s sacking at AmaZulu came just after the club lost to neighbours Richards Bay FC, who beat Usuthu 1-0 in a league clash.

In this campaign, AmaZulu have only recorded three wins, two draws and four losses in nine games in the campaign, something that didn’t sit well with the ambitious management of Usuthu, who have previously made it known that they want the club to compete with big teams and bring silverware

“AmaZulu Football Club would like to announce that it has parted ways with head coach Brandon Truter. The 52-year-old was in charge of the team for just over five months. He impressed since taking over the reins following the departure of Benni McCarthy in March. However, the current season has proved to be difficult and the team has recorded just three DStv Premiership wins,” read a statement from AmaZulu.

“Truter’s record is as follows: 19 games, seven wins, seven draws and five losses. We thank him for his cooperation and hard work for the club and wish him luck in his future career.”

With the departure of Truter, it remains to be seen who the Usuthu management will bring at the club in order to help fulfil their goals in terms of challenging for honours.

AmaZulu don’t have any fixture this weekend, which gives them time to sort out their coaching department, with their next game only being on October 14 against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium.