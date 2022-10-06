Chiefs are getting their groove back, says Zwane

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have found the key, or at least coach Arthur Zwane believes so. Zwane revealed this after guiding the Naturena side to a 2-1 win over embattled Swallows FC on Wednesday evening.

Chiefs played with some fluidity. The scoreline could have been even more embarrassing for Swallows had Amakhosi put to good use all of the chances they created at Dobsonville Stadium.

Zwane was, however, left certain that they have found the right path and it is only a matter of time before Chiefs become a force.

“I think we can build from our first half today and the game we played against AmaZulu where we created a lot of chances and could have done better,” says Zwane.

“There is a light under the dark tunnel. Something (good) is happening. It might take time but what’s key is that even when we have bad days we grind results.

“That will boost the confidence and belief of the boys that we are close and good enough to compete at this level,” added the Amakhosi mentor.

The Swallows win catapulted Amakhosi to fifth place where they are equal on points with Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United above them.

“We really want to be close to the teams up there,” he said of their climb up the standings in the DStv Premiership.

“Football is unpredictable. You never know, we might have started the way we did and we might finish on a high. That’ll be a chance for us to capitalise.”

Chiefs’ next assignment is away at Stellenbosch FC, who are an unpredictable side this season. Stellies, like Chiefs, are also just getting their groove on.

“There are no easy games, not only for us, but for other teams as well. And that’s why it’s very key for us to find ways of winning games (at all times),” says Zwane.

He should also be happy that his striker Caleb Bimenyimana seems to have natural confidence and does not drop his shoulders even when things don’t look good for him.

The lanky Burundian scored the first goal in the Swallows win, heading in from a tight angle to make amends after a few gaffes.

Keagan Dolly’s precision on set pieces is also another thing that is working in Zwane’s favour.