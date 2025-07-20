Ellis hails Banyana after hard-fought victory over Senegal

“I said the game was not going to be easy," said Ellis.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was full of praise for her charges after they defeated Senegal on penalties to reach the semifinals of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).



South Africa beat the Lionesses of Teranga 4-1 in a penalty shootout in a quarterfinal clash played at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco on Saturday. The game had to be decided on penalties after the sides were locked at 0-0 after extra-time.



Banyana will now face Nigeria, whothrashedZambia 5-0 on Friday, in Tuesday’s first semi-final in Casablanca.

“I said the game was not going to be easy, I said it was going to be a difficult game because of the group they were in and how they got out – and we didn’t expect anything less,” Ellis told SAFA media.



“The first 15 minutes we showed a bit of nerves, trying to get into the game but once we got into the game, we nullified the threat, their two tall strikers. We dealt very well with their long ball, but sometimes we gave the ball away too cheaply. Senegal has improved from the last time we played them, the coach has done a fantastic job.”

Ellis praise Banyana’s never-say-die attitude

Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini made two great saves in the penalty shootout, while Karabo Dhlamini, Tiisetso Makhubela, Gabriela Salgado and Bambanani Mbane all converted their spot kicks to help Banyana move one step closer to retaining their WAFCON crown.

“We have been practicing penalties, and we knew who our kickers were going to be and that’s why we made the changes we made. We always knew that Andile can save one or two – she had done it before.



“This was our first penalty shoot victory in the WAFCON – we lost it in 2006 and in 2018 in the final. I don’t have enough words to describe this team – the resilience, the courage, the never-say-die attitude, the willingness to fight for each other. No matter what they threw at us we were able to withstand that,” added Ellis.

South Africa will now meet their nemesis Nigeria will meet in a blockbuster semifinal clash at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca on Tuesday.

“We are not thinking about Nigeria right now, we will think about the next match tomorrow. Let’s celebrate what we have done,” concluded Ellis.