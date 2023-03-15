Erasmus opens up about his return to Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It’s been six years since Kermit Erasmus left Orlando Pirates for another spell overseas, but coming back to the club last year, the striker still calls it home.

Erasmus spent three seasons at Pirates when he first joined the club from SuperSport United, falling in love with the Soweto-based club, whose fans he says have always shown him a lot of love.

Even when he was not a Buccaneer, the 32-years old reveals that he was consistently asked to return to the Buccaneers by the Ghost and those who follow football.

“Before I came back home I was getting a lot of love from the people that support Pirates asking me to come back. I didn’t say yes or no because I was not playing for Pirates at that time,” said the striker in an interview with the club’s official media.

“Coming back has brought a lot of people’s wishes into fruition and the love I have been getting has been amazing. Everywhere I go I just received a lot of love from the fans and people who love football in general.”

The right time

Erasmus believes everything happens at the right time and his transfer deadline signing before the start of the current season was a perfect time for him to be a Pirates player once again, as he made a switch from Mamelodi Sundowns to a place he calls home.

“There is nothing specific that kept me from coming back. I think timing is everything and it was the right time for me to come back. If I had come back earlier maybe I would not be here right now. I am just happy to be back at a club of such magnitude. Being back has been amazing,” he added.

Since his return to Pirates, Erasmus has helped the club win the MTN8 for the second time in three years and the club is currently in the running for the Nedbank Cup after qualifying for the quarterfinals.

The goal-poacher will be hoping to make the starting line-up when the Buccaneers face his former side SuperSport in a DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.