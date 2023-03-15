Lentjies talks about his mandate at Chippa United

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kurt Lentjies, who recently replaced Morgan Mamilla as the head coach Chippa United, says he has received a warm welcome from the players.

Lentjies makes his return to Chippa hot seat after club owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi decided to let Mamilla go following a string of poor results.

Mamilla was sacked after his 2-1 loss to Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership clash, despite managing to steer the team into the last 16 round of the Nedbank Cup after beating Polokwane City 3-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Lentjies says he is happy that he is getting along with the players.

“Obviously the reception is always good. People would say I am part of the furniture because I have been there (at Chippa) for five years already. But it is a bit different, different players, we welcomed each other well, they understand how I work, I understand how they work and we are getting to know each other well,” said Letjies earlier this week.

Looking at the number of coaches that have come and gone at the club in a short period of time, many would question Lentjies decision to return to the Gqeberha-based club.

But, Lentjies is not bothered at all and says his mind set on achieving the objectives of the club, adding that every coaching job in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is tricky.

“It is not a tricky job (coaching at Chippa), every job in the 16 PSL teams is tricky, it doesn’t matter which club it is. For me, my job is to reach the mandate of the football club and that’s it. I don’t look at my employer, but I look at what I can deliver.”