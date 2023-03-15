Zwane worried about players ‘who try their best for Chiefs’

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane has revealed his worry over his Kaizer Chiefs players who are trying their best but sometimes things don’t go their way.

He is however the one who bears the brunt if the team loses as fans jump up and throw insults in his direction.

Speaking after the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals draw earlier this week, Zwane said he was more concerned about the players than himself.

Chiefs are carrying the heavy weight of having gone seven years without any silverware. And this has made the fans over critical and they panic every time the results don’t go their way.

In their last game, a 2-1 win over Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup, Chiefs could not give a fluent display.

“I’m not too worried about me,” Zwane said after the draw where they were fixtured against Royal AM away.

“When you are leading as a coach you are leading players who you see are trying hard… And they are giving their best all the time to win games for the club.

‘Fifa break will break momentum’

“Sometimes results are not forthcoming. And sometimes we are blowing hot and cold, sometimes when you think we have momentum there is that break.

“It breaks that momentum … we won three in a row now but there will be a break.

"I'm not too worried about me, when you are leading as a coach you are leading players that you see are trying hard and they are giving their best all the time to win games for the club.



Sometimes results are not forthcoming and sometimes we are blowing hot and cold, sometimes when you think we have momentum there is that break.

"It breaks that momentum … we won three in a row now and there will be a break and if we win at the weekend, we will have a Fifa break, so it kills the momentum."

“If we win at the weekend, we will have a Fifa break, so it kills the momentum,” explained Zwane.

Playing against a lower division side, Chiefs were expected to boss Stars around last weekend.

But even after getting an early goal, Chiefs just could not get going the way their supporters expected.

“It is always difficult to play against teams coming from the first division because they play with more energy than structure,” Zwane had said after the game.

“We know that we could have done better today. We always want to play to our utmost best and have an identity of how we play.

“This is one game to forget, according to our standards. I think we went down to their level.”