Ex-Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has died, aged 78

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

The family of former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker has confirmed his passing on Saturday, at the age of 78.

Barker died following a “brave battle” with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Clive over the past six months. He fought a brave battle, and we are relieved he is now at peace,” a statement from Barker’s family reads.

“We have been overwhelmed by the enormous outpouring of love and support for Clive since he was first diagnosed with LBD, and this is a testament to the coach, friend, and mentor he was to not only several generations of footballers, but also anyone who crossed his path in the sport he so dearly loved.”

ALSO READ: Broos explains Foster absence from Bafana squad for Morocco rematch

Details of Barker’s memorial service will be announced in the coming days.

Barker, as South Africa’s most successful and longest running national coach, led the national team to their only African Cup of Nations (Afcon) success in 1996 and also steered the side to a maiden World Cup appearance in France in 1998.

He also enjoyed great success with football teams Durban City, Bushbucks and AmaZulu FC in league and cup competitions.

Tributes have already started pouring in for the former Bafana coach.

Rest in peace Clive "The Dog" Barker. We are forever grateful for your contribution to South African Football @BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/MLUY7djcQk— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) June 10, 2023

The only South African coach to taste AFCON success. 🌍🏆



RIP Clive Barker. 🕊️ #Legend 🇿🇦🐐 pic.twitter.com/w5Ldegy2Oz— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) June 10, 2023

Rest in Power Clive Barker 🙏🏽🕊💔



Thank you for delivering the greatest moment in South African Football with Bafana Bafana ⚽️



My condolences to the Barker Family #PTFWShakes #PTFWSBetway pic.twitter.com/lMD8gmD2EQ— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) June 10, 2023