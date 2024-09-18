Ex-Chiefs and Sundowns star George Maluleka joins NFD side

The Mpumalanga-based side announced Maluleka's signing on Wednesday.

Kruger United have announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Maluleka.

The 35-year-old joins the Motsepe Foundation Championship side on a one-year deal having been without a club since he was released by AmaZulu at the end of last season.

“Kruger United Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of George Maluleka. The 35-year-old brings experience to the team having played for Kaizer Chiefs , SuperSport United and AmaZulu. The Kruger nation welcomes you to the family and wishes you well. Welcome Maluleka,” read the club statement.



Maluleka has also played for University of Pretoria, Ajax Cape Town, SuperSport United in his professional career that has lasted for over 18 years.

Lechesa leaves Venda FC

Meanwhile, Venda Football Club have confirmed Duncan Lechesa’s resignation as head coach of the team with immediate effect.



The Limpopo outfit announced Lechesa’s decision to part ways with the club on Wednesday. Rowan Hendricks will lead the team in an interim capacity.

“Venda Football Club wishes to announce the resignation of its head coach Duncan Lechesa with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“The club has accepted his resignation and wishes Coach Duncan all the best in his future endeavours.

“In the meantime, coach Rowan Hendricks will takeover in an acting capacity until further notice.”



Phakaaathi has since established that Lechesa will join Marumo Gallants as Dan Malesela’s assistant.