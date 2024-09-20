George Maluleka feeling ‘at home’ at Kruger United

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Maluleka has opened up about his move to Kruger United.

The 35-year-old was unveiled by the Motsepe Foundation Championship side on Wednesday.

Maluleka, who is believed to have signed a one-year deal with Kruger, has expressed joy at finally finding a home after he was discarded by AmaZulu at the end of last season.



“I am so excited. The guys were very good and nice to me; hence, I say I feel like I am home,” said Maluleka.



“I feel like I have been here for weeks, yet it’s only my first week. But so far so good. The training sessions, the combos, and the understanding between the guys and me. So I am so happy and excited.”



As one of the experienced campaigners in the Premier League, so much is expected from Maluleka, and the former AmaTuks and Ajax Cape Town midfielder is ready for the challenge that lies ahead of him.



“I think it’s important for me to be a human being, besides the experience and everything that I come with.



“But these guys, like you say, inspiration is key, as is the contribution. I also want to let them know the ins and outs of the game. I just need to push them and give them a little bit of encouragement,” Maluleka added.



“But togetherness is what I am here for, and I just want to show them that it’s possible. This is where I also started as a very young boy, and I am looking forward to doing it in my career. So firstly, I want to inspire, contribute, and push the guys.”

George Maluleka could make his debut for Kruger United when face Baroka FC in a Motsepe Foundation Championship clash on Saturday.