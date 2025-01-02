Muhsin Ertugral roped in to replace Eric Tinkler at Cape Town City

The former Chiefs boss' first game in charge is likely to be against his former club, this weekend.

Muhsin Ertugral is back in the action, as interim coach of Cape Town City. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Cape Town City have moved swiftly to replace Eric Tinkler, who was shown the door after a run of poor results, with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral appointed as the technical director of the Citizens.

Ertugral will also double as the interim coach until the end of the season, with his first game of the season likely to be against his former club, Kaizer Chiefs, in a Betway Premiership match in Cape Town on Sunday.

The ambitious club from the Mother City are just three points above the relegation zone in 12th place. They will play at home to a Chiefs side that come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Chippa United.

‘Wealth of experience’

“Cape Town City is delighted to announce the appointment of Muhsin Ertugral as Technical Director of the club,” City confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

“Muhsin brings a wealth of local and international football experience to the club’s future project, having most recently served as the Technical Advisor of the Turkish national team for the past four years.

“Muhsin will step in as head coach until the end of the current season, joining first-team coaches Diogo Peral and Lebogang Manyama.”

It hasn’t been the best start for City, who brought in a number of experienced players before the season got under way.

The Citizens parted ways with Tinkler earlier this week following the 1-0 league defeat to AmaZulu. Overall, City have registered three wins, two draws, and five losses in 10 matches this season.

“Cape Town City and head coach Eric Tinkler have mutually agreed to part ways. The club expresses gratitude towards Eric for the last three seasons, where he presided over 2nd, 4th, and 5th place finishes. We wish Eric the very best for the future,” City announced before the turn of the new year.