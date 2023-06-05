Ex-Galaxy winger in search of new club after spell abroad

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After what seems like a good spell abroad, former University of Pretoria (Tuks) winger Ian Chikohwa is back home in search of a new club for next season after not agreeing to a new deal with the club.

The winger has been back in the country for the last couple of months after he ended his stay with Georgia-based club FC Gareji after only one season.



Despite it being his first stint abroad, in a country where where weather conditions tend to be very cold and snowy, Chikohwa managed to fit in very well at the team who play in the second-tier of Georgian football.



The winger played 24 games for Gareji as they finished in fifth place on the league standings.



The former Richards Bay FC and TS Galaxy player says negotiations to extend his contract with Gareji didn’t go well, hence he decided to come back home.



“I’m back after a good spell abroad while playing for Gareji. I got some good game- time there and managed to score three goals and made two assists while playing as a right winger.



“It was a good spell, a good culture even thought it was different. I had to adapt, and it was good because I got to play once again in a professional set-up,” said Chikohwa.



“I signed a one-year contract and the conditions were okay. We negotiated for another year with the club. But, we didn’t reach an agreement after the negotiations.



“My agent and I decided that we should take a risk and come look for something at home, or wait for another offer that might come overseas,” he explained.



Chikohwa revealed that he is still open to a move abroad should the right offer come through, but since he is home, playing in the DStv Premiership is also welcomed.



“I’m a free agent at the moment. But I’ve been training a lot and keeping fit, so we shall see what comes next for me,” he added.