Zungu admits ill discipline at AmaZulu, says it was their letdown

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu (right) says they took too long to act on incidents of ill-discipline in the team, which almost cost them their DStv Premiership status.

Usuthu were among the teams who escaped relegation in the last few games of the season which started with high hopes.

Speaking in a media conference in Durban on Monday morning, Zungu admitted the ill discipline and that they could have done things differently to change the situation earlier.

“There are things that went wrong in the last two campaigns. And in that regard the buck stops at my door,” said Zungu.

“And I will take responsibility for some of the wrong things that happened. I will not point fingers at others. I will take the responsibility.

“That is why I am taking the responsibility to make the changes. I am making them after wide consultations with those who love AmaZulu.

“We will make the changes, but differently. If you look at the past season, I think we could have clamped down on ill discipline earlier.

Zungu confirms changes at AmaZulu

“And we could have been a lot firmer in dealing with what I will call wayward behaviour,” added the AmaZulu president.

“We didn’t do that and things didn’t go as we would have wanted them to. We have started to take steps to ensure that such does not happen in future.”



Zungu also confirmed that Lehlohonolo Majoro would be leaving the club. He however refused to name the other players who will be offloaded.

The Usuthu boss however did give a number, saying a total of 11 players will be let go as the club restructures. There will be changes in management as well.

“The choice of players (we signed) may have been influenced by the liking of some of the players and less by the style we play at AmaZulu,” admitted Zungu.

“And it may also not have been influenced by the balance of what we require as AmaZulu and the sustainability thereof.

“We want to change that. So, we will expect the new coach, once appointed, to take charge of the responsibility of looking at the team and seeing what we lack.”

Zungu said Ayanda Dlamini would be redeployed while Romain Folz has opted to resign from the club.