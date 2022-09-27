Ex-Pirates coach Davids joins Russian club

Khaya Ndubane

Former Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids has landed a new job in Europe as an assistant coach at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.



At Lokomotiv, Davids reunites with former Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer. The duo worked together at Bucs before Zinnbauer returned to Europe leaving his assistants Davids and Mandla Ncikazi, who were later promoted to be co-coaches.



Davids confirmed his move to Russia on his social media accounts on Tuesday.

It's a major honor being a part of such a huge institution of Russian football. Lokomotiv Moscow is well known amongst South African fans as it was the club of the late Jacob Lekgetho many years ago. I am here to be part of the future success of the club and it all starts today. pic.twitter.com/98A1PItGkz— Fadlu Davids (@FDavids10) September 27, 2022

Davids has been without a job after he parted ways with Pirates at the end of last season.



The former Maritzburg United was linked with a move to Swallows to replace Dylan Kerr who was fired by the club, but Davids has since decided to join Zinnbauer in Russia instead.