Nurkovic set for trials at Josef Zinnbauer’s Raja Casablanca

By Mgosi Squad

Raja Athletic Club’s head coach, Josef Zinnbauer, appears to be eyeing the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs striker, Samir Nurkovic.

ALSO READ: SuperSport confirm Margeman signing on permanent deal

The skilled forward has garnered interest as a potential addition to the team and will undergo assessment during their upcoming trip to Qatar, according to sources.

Raja Athletic Club are set to face Al Sadd in a friendly match, providing the perfect opportunity for Zinnbauer to gauge Nurkovic’s abilities and potential fit within the squad.

Zinnbauer knows Nurkovic during his time at Orlando Pirates when the striker was his nemesis when he was with Kaizer Chiefs.

It must be Nurkovic’s impressive performances during his time with Chiefs that caught the attention of Zinnbauer.

His goal-scoring prowess makes him an attractive prospect for Raja who are undergoing a revamping under the former Pirates mentor.

The Moroccan giants have already signed Hashim Domingo who was with Mamelodi Sundowns last season. They also have Fadlu Davids in the technical team.

Nurkovic was last in the books of Royal AM but he didn’t feature in any official games for the side before his contract was terminated.

ALSO READ: Chippa introduce new player recruitment strategy

He was recently training with Cape Town Spurs but Eric Tinkler was unimpressed and decided against signing the Serbian.