Ex-Pirates coach Zinnbauer confirms exit from Raja Casablanca

"This farewell is not forever; I believe our paths will cross again," wrote the German coach on his social media page.

Josef Zinnbauer has penned an emotional farewell letter to Raja Casablanca fans following his departure from the North African giants.



The former Orlando Pirates coach, who guided Raja to a league and cup double last season, has confirmed that he will be leaving the club. And as reported earlier, the German coach is set to be replaced by TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic.

In an Instagram post, Zinnbauer thanked the Raja fans and the kingdom of Morocco for welcoming him with open arms.

“Dear Fans of Raja Casablanca

“I promised you would hear it from me first. With mixed emotions, I announce my departure from this incredible club. Over the past year, we have shared unforgettable moments: an undefeated season, winning the league and the King’s Cup. This journey has been extraordinary, and I am deeply grateful.

“I understand your sadness, but let’s focus on the positive. This farewell is not forever; I believe our paths will cross again. Raja Casablanca, with its vibrant spirit and unwavering fan support, will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I am forever grateful to the kingdom, its wonderful people, my coaching staff, the fans, the entire Raja board and our players, my boys.

“You welcomed me with open arms, and I felt not only German but also Moroccan. Your warmth and support have deeply touched me.

“Some fans have misunderstood and strayed into disrespect, but this will not cloud my view of my time here. The majority of people in Morocco are respectful and appreciate what we have achieved. Raja has the best fans in the world, who treat opponents and those who have given everything for the club with respect.

“It is hard to take this step, but I am confident my successor will continue our successes. I wish Raja Casablanca much success in the Champions League and beyond and will always follow the team’s progress. My journey will lead back to Morocco when I can help the country and the team.

“I am grateful and happy to have lived this epic adventure. I look forward to seeing Morocco shine as the host of the Africa Cup next year and hope to visit my friends and colleagues here often.



“Take care and stay as passionate and strong as ever with a green heart

“In conclusion, I thank the Kingdom of Morocco, its wonderful people, and its wise, progressive, and kind-hearted King Mohammed VI and his promising son Moulay Hassan,” wrote Zinnbauer.