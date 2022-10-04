Ncikazi said to be best of buddies with Riveiro

Mgosi Squad

An insider in the Orlando Pirates camp has revealed that the assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is not bitter about having to answer to head coach Jose Riveiro, but is in fact enjoying his time with the Spaniard, because of the knowledge he is getting from the Pirates mentor.

Ncikazi was demoted back being assistant coach prior to the start of the season, with the former Golden Arrows coach having been in charge of the Sea Robbers last campaign along with Fadlu Davids, who has since left Pirates.

It is said that Ncikazi has built a very strong relation with Riveiro, and the Bucs assistant is learning from him so that he can use the knowledge in the future.

Riveiro is also said to be happy with Ncikazi’s understanding of the South African game, and that is why they were able to build a strong bond.

“The team’s (Pirates) technical team is one of the best, they have a very good understanding among each other, especially coach Mandla and coach Jose,” said a source.

“A lot of people thought coach Mandla would be bitter and upset about being demoted to being an assistant, but that has not been the case. He understood what the management was trying to do and they still value him so much. Now he has a very good relationship with coach Jose, they work well together and they both have the same objectives for the club.

“What is also important is that coach Mandla is learning a lot from Jose, because he has been coaching for a long time and it is the same with him ,because coach Mandla is helping him to understand South African football, I think that is what is helping their relationship. They work well together, even with the rest of the technical team. This is what makes the current Pirates so special.”