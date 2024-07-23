TS Galaxy boss Sukazi confirms Ramovic move to Raja Casablanca

TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi has confirmed that coach Sead Ramovic will be leaving the club to join Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.



Ramovic will take over from former Orlando Pirates mentor Josef Zinnbauer, who is reportedly moving to Saudi Arabia.



Speaking to SABC Sport, Sukazi said Ramovic will lead the Rockets for the last time on Wednesday when they take on Tanzania’s Yanga FC in a friendly match at the Kanyamazane Stadium.

“It’s a done deal. Ramovic is expected to fly out after the friendly with Yanga FC and he will take with him the two assistant coaches, Beganovic Adnan and Kodro Mustafa, as well as goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia,” said Sukazi.



“It is part of our moral fibre to release our people when they are called for better opportunities elsewhere. We’ve mostly done it with our players and our coaches are not excluded from this governing principle at our Club,” Sukazi added.



“Raja Casablanca is amongst the top 5 clubs in the African continent and it is not so often that a coach gets head-hunted for their head coach position. Therefore, our blessings as given to coach Sead Ramovic are informed by our appreciation of the opportunity afforded to him. We wish him well and he will be an extension of our family in Morocco.”

The news end speculation about the future Ramovic who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs before Amakhosi appointed Nasreddine Nabi as the new head coach.