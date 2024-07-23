Motaung reveals Chiefs targets under new coach Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says that Amakhosi are looking for plenty of silverware under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The Tunisian has been tasked with turning Amakhosi’s fortunes around, following nine consecutive campaigns without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware

“Obviously expectations are always high at Chiefs. We want to win the league, we want to win trophies, we want to get back into Africa,” said Motaung, in an interview with the latest edition of the iDiski Times newspaper.

“So it’s a challenge, it’s a challenging time, not only for the coach, but also for us (as management) to make sure we have the right coach, we have the right players again, the mentality is right, it’s a collective.

“What we need is positive energy from our supporters, we need that positive support because when you rebuild, you need to have that confidence and belief.”

‘Patience, passion and time’

Motaung added that patience will be needed in the search to change Chiefs’ fortunes around.

“For the new season, it’s more about a change that needed to be done,” he said.

“A new technical team, a new vision going forward for this legacy, to serve this legacy we speak of. But it calls for patience. It requires patience, it requires positivity and belief. I think we are confident that the changes we’re making now serve us and take us forward for the next five year plan.

“At the moment it’s to rebuild, restart … new coach, new team, younger players, this requires patience, passion and time. I think with the belief we will conquer.”