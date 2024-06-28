Ex-Pirates midfielder Makaringe completes City switch

The 31-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the club.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe has secured a move to DStv Premiership side Cape Town City.



Makaringe joins the Citizens as a free agent after parting ways with Pirates earlier this month.

City confirmed on Friday that the 31-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the club.

“Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Fortune Makaringe. The South African international signs a 3 year deal to bolster the midfield options ahead of the new season,” read a short statement released by City.

Makaringe becomes City’s fourth signing in this transfer window after the arrivals of Namibian winger Prins Tjiueza, former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Haashim Domingo and ex-Chippa United winger Kayden Francis.

Last season, Makaringe made 14 appearances for the Buccaneers in all competitions, scoring one goal and making one assist.



Having worked with him at Maritzburg United before, City coach Eric Tinkler will be hoping that Makaringe helps him and the team achieve their targets this coming season.

City finished fifth on the log last season after collecting 45 points in 30 games. As a result, they will face Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 when the 2024/25 season starts in August.