Ex-Pirates star speaks out after attempted murder and child abuse acquittal

Ntokozo Gumede

Kudakwashe Mahachi has been enemy number one in football circles for about seven months after he was alleged to have tried to murder his own child and was also accused of abusing his son, Diego.

Mahachi revealed that Diego was a victim of negligence at the hands of family members who were meant to be caregivers.

In a wide ranging statement, the former SuperSport United attacker revealed that Diego was diagnosed with ulcer sepsis necrotic. This is a rare disease that eats the flesg and Mahachi’s son had this running on his scalp and leg. Contrary to popular belief that Mahachi had assaulted his son and attempted to murder him, the 29-year-old says all of this happened while Diego was under the care of his two sisters.

Family negligence

“My sisters decided to self-medicate my son by having a local doctor administer injections to him at home without taking him to the hospital. It was only when his septic ulcer’s exploded that he was rushed to hospital. Once examined, medical experts ruled the condition was spreading so fast that his leg would have to be amputated. My sisters were questioned on why they took so long to seek medical help and I don’t know if it was out of fear of being charged with negligence but they proceeded to state that Diego returned from South Africa in that state.”

Rituals

“I am not just a broken man, I am a pained man by what has happened to my son and how I was accused of attempting to kill him despite reports from medical experts. No one cared to give me a chance and the benefit of a doubt. I have played football for 15 years for my country and top flight clubs. Yet despite this, I was accused of using my 4-year-old son for rituals.

“How is it that I have played this game for 11 years before my son was born and suddenly now needed him for rituals for my career? Even fellow footballers who I struggled with as young boys trying to make it in our early careers accused me of using rituals to harm their careers.”

Ex-partner’s infidelity and demands

“I have been fighting many battles behind the scenes with Diego’s mother (Maritha). She had been demanding maintenance of three children. I had been paying maintenance for years without question until friends advised me to take perennity tests for these children.

“Results revealed that only Diego was biologically mine Upon this news, I stopped paying maintenance and this infuriated Maritha and her mother, who swore to destroy me. She went on to demand I pay R2-million. They also demanded that I give them my house in Codey Park to end all this. I refused and decided to go to trial and have my day in court.”

Down and out

“I have lost everything I have worked for. It was my dream to play football for my country. As a man I can no longer feed my family as all of my savings have been depleted in my request for justice. I have my mother’s grave destroyed, my house has been broken into and robbed of everything. I have had clothes marked with my name and wife’s name left in my yard. My career ended when I had not reached my pinnacle. How does one recover from that?“

New horizons

Mahachi was on the books of SuperSport United but was released when the news broke but a court of law has since cleared him from both charges. Now that his name is cleared, the Zimbabwean-born is hoping to find a new home.

“To the justice system, I’m grateful for the due diligence that was done in dissecting the many inconsistencies with this case. I can only pray that someone out there is willing to take a chance on me so I can go back to playing the sport that I love and finish my career without this torrid time being how I exit the beautiful game of football.“