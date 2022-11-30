Brand manager Bertrand leaves Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Brand and marketing manager Joseph Bertrand has left Orlando Pirates after five years with the club.

Bertrand announced his departure from Pirates on social media, with the sports marketing guru leaving an emotional message to the club and its supporters.



“After more than five years working for this formidable institution, it is time for me to leave Orlando Pirates, the football club I fell in love with 20-years ago when I arrived in South Africa. It has been an absolute privilege to work for the club and try to make a little difference where Icould in the marketing department,” wrote Bertrand.

“Thanks to top management for having given me the opportunity to work for Pirates and grow during many years here. I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you to my colleagues at the office, we are far from the best marketing team in SA sports, everyone in the country can attest to that. Lets keep pushing to get this brand higher and higher.

“Thank you to the players and technical staff, keep fighting for this badge we all wear proudly. Thank you to all our partners and stakehlders for believing in the club’s projects and keeping Orlando Pirates relevant in South Africans everyday life.

“To all the supporters, everything we do is for you. Keep pushing the team in the stands, and let’s get more trophies in the coming months/years. MTN8 is just the beginning. I will always be the club’s number one fan and I will see you all at Orlando soon. Once and always, a Pirate.”