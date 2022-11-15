Fans to pick All-Star team to play winners of 2023 Carling Knockout Cup 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After staging the first ever Carling Black Label Cup involving four teams, Arnie Rust, who is a Carling Black Label brand director, has announced that there be something new for the fans again next year.

AmaZulu FC, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates took part in the one-day tournament at FNB Stadium this past weekend, with Sundowns emerging as winners on the day.

Rust says with a new tournament – the Carling Knockout Cup (replacing the Telkom Knockout) coming up next year involving all 16 DStv Premiership sides, the winners of the competition will play against an all-star team filled with players voted by the supporters from all the clubs in the top flight, excluding the winners of the Knockout.

“There will absolutely be something next year, there will always be something every single year because that’s what you do when you’re a champion. So, the way we are going to involve the fans next year, we will have them choosing an all-star team from all 15 teams in the PSL. That all-star team will play against the winners of the Carling Knockout Cup,” said Rust.

“Let’s say Masandawana wins the Carling Knockout Cup, they will then face a team selected by the fans that has Chiefs, Pirates, AmaZulu, Swallows FC players etc. That’s how the fans are going to be involved and we will stage that game on the 16th of December (2023). But I can’t give out anymore information because we don’t know yet, we are going to go on a debriefing session somewhere in the next two to three weeks to develop something that will excite everybody around this time next year.”

The Telkom Knockout ended in 2019/2020 season, and has not been replaced until now.