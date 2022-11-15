Motshwari says Pirates will come back stronger after loss to Sundowns

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It was a disappointing loss for Orlando Pirates, after the club were given a 4-0 hiding by Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Bucs midfielder Ben Motshwari believes they could have done better, had they had fresher legs in the tie, having given their all in the semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs.

Pirates were dominated by Sundowns in the final, with the Pretoria outfit going on to lift the trophy in what was their first time being part of this friendly tournament.

Sundowns and Pirates met in the final after the former had defeated AmaZulu FC 3-0, and the latter had beaten Chiefs 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Motshwari admits that the Chiefs game really drained them and that the Brazilians had the advantage as they managed to rotate their squad for the final.

“It wasn’t easy, I think we gave it our all in our first game against Kaizer Chiefs and then we went to penalties. Coming into the game against Sundowns, I think they had more fresh legs than us. So, it was always going to be difficult,” said Motshwari.

Pirates were looking to add a second trophy in a space of a week after the Buccaneers were crowned MTN8 champions when they beat Usuthu 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Since it was not supposed to be for them, Motshwari adds that the team now needs to focus on taking a rest for the Fifa break due to the World Cup in Qatar and says they must return stronger for the rest of the season.

“We will take the loss. Now, for us is to go into the break, re-focus, re-group and come back stronger.”

Pirates will resume with the DStv Premiership in the last week of December, where they will travel to Pretoria for another meeting with Sundowns.