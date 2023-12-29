Pirates take aim at Stellenbosch in last league fixture of the year

This will be the fouth meeting between Stellenbosch and the Buccaneers this campaign.

As Orlando Pirates look forward to their last game of the year against Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium on Friday, midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo says they let themselves down by not taking their opportunities in their previous match against SuperSport United.

Ndlondlo and his Pirates teammates have been enjoying good form lately, which has seen the club jump up the league standings.

However, the Buccaneers were beaten 3-1 by second-placed Matsatsantsa at Peter Mokaba Stadium last weekend, a huge setback in their quest qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy one,” said the midfielder.

“Coming into the game, we know how SuperSport is, they are a direct team. With the chances they got, they managed to score, but with us, we were just unlucky (not to score) with the chances that we got, we couldn’t punish them. I think that was our challenge.”

Pirates are nine points behind Sundowns on the log, and the Buccaneers are hellbent on trying to challenge for the league title despite the points gap.

At the moment, the Sea Robbers are sitting in fourth place on the league standings with 25 points after 15 matches.

Knockout champs

The Buccaneers will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Stellies, who are currently high on confidence after lifting the Carling Knockout Cup.

The Western Cape-based club have also had a decent run in the league, with Steve Barker’s charges occupying fifth spot after collecting 23 points in 14 matches.

This will be the fourth meeting between Stellenbosch and Pirates this campaign. In the first match, Stellies beat the Biccaneers 1-0 in a league tie.

The two teams then met in the semifinals of the MTN8, with the Buccaneers edging the Maroons 2-1 in the first leg, before Stellenbosch won 1-0 in the return leg, but Pirates went through to the final on the away goals rule.