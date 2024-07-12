Tributes pour in for football legend Screamer Tshabalala

Tshabalala succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot in March this year.

Screamer Tshabalala has passed way at the age of 75. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Tributes have poured in for former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala, who died on Thursday at the age of 75.



The former Kaizer Chiefs technical director succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot in March this year.

The news of Tshabalala’s passing was confirmed by Orlando Pirates, whom he was employed by at the time of his death.

“The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates Family is announcing the sad and untimely passing of Stanley Tshabalala this afternoon in hospital.

“Bra Stan, as he was affectionately referred to by everybody, succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot in March this year.

“The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates Family will furnish the details in due course. The public is advised to await the provision of the details for the arrangements going forward,” read a statement from Pirates.



Tributes pour in for Bra Stan

Following the news of Tshabalala’s passing, tributes have been pouring in for the founding member of Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala.

“A former Kaizer XI and Kaizer Chiefs player – he was also the Club’s Technical Director between 1996 & 2001.

“We convey our condolences to the Tshabalala family and Orlando Pirates FC and the South African football family at large. May his soul rest in peace.”

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan said Tshabalala made a huge mark for the country and at club level.

“I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to the family of Stanley Tshabalala and we are praying for them to be comforted. May God grant the family healing during this difficult time. This news is such a shock and we as SAFA would like to convey our deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow to his family, friends and the club during this difficult time,” said Jordaan.

The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of Former Mamelodi Sundowns and… pic.twitter.com/N13B9ZVTSn — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 11, 2024

Our deepest sympathies go out to the football community, especially to the Orlando Pirates family, as we mourn the loss of Soccer Legend Stan "Screamer" Tshabalala. Our hearts are heavy during this difficult time. Power to you, Chairman Khoza!💔🙏🏿💔 pic.twitter.com/AV3OUtKCoB — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 11, 2024

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala, a legendary figure in South African football.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends, as well as to the wider footballing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/6IYkjlEB2p — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 12, 2024

Our deepest condolences to the families, friends and football fraternity for the tragic loss of the legendary, Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala. May his soul rest in eternal peace. 🕊#MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/u9CqYFp9vx — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 11, 2024

Phakaaathi would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the Tshabalala family, Orlando Pirates and the football fraternity at large.



Hamba kahle Bra Stan