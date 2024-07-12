Tributes pour in for football legend Screamer Tshabalala
Tshabalala succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot in March this year.
Screamer Tshabalala has passed way at the age of 75. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)
Tributes have poured in for former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala, who died on Thursday at the age of 75.
The former Kaizer Chiefs technical director succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot in March this year.
The news of Tshabalala’s passing was confirmed by Orlando Pirates, whom he was employed by at the time of his death.
“The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates Family is announcing the sad and untimely passing of Stanley Tshabalala this afternoon in hospital.
“Bra Stan, as he was affectionately referred to by everybody, succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot in March this year.
“The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates Family will furnish the details in due course. The public is advised to await the provision of the details for the arrangements going forward,” read a statement from Pirates.
Tributes pour in for Bra Stan
Following the news of Tshabalala’s passing, tributes have been pouring in for the founding member of Kaizer Chiefs.
Chiefs wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala.
“A former Kaizer XI and Kaizer Chiefs player – he was also the Club’s Technical Director between 1996 & 2001.
“We convey our condolences to the Tshabalala family and Orlando Pirates FC and the South African football family at large. May his soul rest in peace.”
South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan said Tshabalala made a huge mark for the country and at club level.
“I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to the family of Stanley Tshabalala and we are praying for them to be comforted. May God grant the family healing during this difficult time. This news is such a shock and we as SAFA would like to convey our deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow to his family, friends and the club during this difficult time,” said Jordaan.
Phakaaathi would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the Tshabalala family, Orlando Pirates and the football fraternity at large.
Hamba kahle Bra Stan
