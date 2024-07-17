Pirates draw with Granada to maintain unbeaten run in Spain

Pirates will next face Al-Sadd on Friday in the final match of their Spanish tour.

Orlando Pirates held Granada to a 1-1 draw in a preseason friendly match Banús Football Centre on Wednesday to maintain their unbeaten run in Spain.



The Buccaneers drew 2-2 with English Championship side Plymouth Argyle in their first game of the preseason tour to Spain. That game was followed by a 2-0 victory over Sevilla.



Following the convincing win over the La Liga side, Pirates were expected to beat Granada, who will play in the Segunda division after being relegated from La Liga last season, but the Spanish side proved to be capable opponents.



Granada were quick out of the blocks and came close to taking the lead in the 11th minute but Sipho Chaine did well to parry Miquel’s shot away for a corner kick.



Six minutes later Sergio Ramos was put through on goal, but Chaine was quick to come out of his area to clear the ball.



The Spanish side was to be punished by the Buccaneers in the 20th minute when Patrick Maswanganyi put Gilberto through and the Bucs new recruit beat Martinez with a low shot to put Pirates in the lead.



But it took Granada only two minutes to find the equaliser through Weissman, who pounced onto a loose ball following a mistake at the back by Sandile Mthethwa.



Pirates had to make a forced change after Evidence Makgopa failed to recover from an injury and the Bafana Bafana striker was replaced by Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Jozwiak almost gave Granada the lead after the half hour marker, but Chaine made sure that the game remained 1-1 going into the half time break.



The first few minutes of the second half was a bit of a stop-start affair with both teams committing some silly fouls.



Monnapule Saleng tried his luck from just outside the penalty area on the hour mark, but the goalkeeper was well-positioned to make a save.



Pirates coach Jose Riveiro made 10 changes in the 61st minute as he tried to give as many players a run as possible in the Bucs’ third match of the Spanish tour.



Young goalkeeper Siyabonga Dladla who was recently promoted to the senior team was one of those who were given the chance to impress. He came on for Chaine.



The changes, however, failed to change the complexion of the game and in the end teams had to settle for a draw.



