Former Chiefs defendeer Ngezana out of Bafana camp

'He doesn't have his documents, so it is not because of us (that he is not here), it is because of him,' said Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Siyabonga Ngezana didn’t have the right documents to travel to Algeria. Picture: Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

Steaua Bucharest defender Siyabonga Ngezana has missed his chance to feature for Bafana Bafana in upcoming friendlies against Andorra and Algeria because he could not find his travel documents in time to leave Romania.

Ngezana, 26, just missed out on making South Africa’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, but after a fine season in Romania, had his chance to stake a claim for a place in Bafana’s side for World Cup qualifiers in June against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

“Ngezana lost his documents and couldn’t leave Romania,” explained Broos on Tuesday at a press conference in Annaba, Algeria ahead of Thursday’s game against Andorra.

“Ngezana had a very good season … but now he doesn’t have his documents, so it is not because of us (that he is not here), it is because of him.”