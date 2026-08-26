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French side Lille confirm signing of Sundowns defender Sibiya

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

26 August 2026

04:48 pm

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"I am very grateful to have had this opportunity to join LOSC," said Sibiya.

French side Lille confirm signing of Sundowns defender Sibiya

Thato Sibiya has joined Lille on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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Ligue 1 outfit Lille have announced the signing of Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Thato Sibiya on loan with an option to buy.

In a statement issued by the club on Wednesday, the club stated that the 20-year-old will initially be with Lille’s reserves.

Speaking to the club website, Sibiya revealed that he spoke to Sundowns teammate Lebo Mothiba – a former Lille striker – about the club.

“I am very grateful to have had this opportunity to join LOSC. And I am proud and happy to sign for this great club, and very excited and eager to start working,” he said.

“I am a dynamic and fast defender. I am determined to develop here and integrate as quickly as possible, starting by adapting to French life and its football.

“Before coming, I spoke with Lebo Mothiba, who was my teammate at Mamelodi Sundowns. When I told him I had the opportunity to come here, he told me not to hesitate and to go for it. He was very happy for me and spoke very positively about the club and the city.”

Cardoso backs Sibiya’s move

Sibiya leaves Sundowns with the blessings of coach Miguel Cardoso, who previously coached French side Nantes.

“It is a fantastic opportunity,” Cardoso told reporters recently.

“I coached in France, so I know very well the club he is going to, the facilities they have and the process they use to develop young players.

“At the same time, it is a very competitive environment he is going to face, but I think he is ready for the challenge. What will speak for him is not the level of readiness he has now, but the level of readiness he will develop there.

“There are still steps he needs to take before we see him in the first team in the future.”

Sundowns promoted Sibiya to the first-team last season and he made four appearances in all competitions for Cardoso’s side including two in the CAF Champions League, which the Brazilians won.

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Betway Premiership France Ligue 1 Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)
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