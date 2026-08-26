Chiefs come from behind twice to draw at Richards Bay

The draw saw Chiefs move down to third spot, two points behind joint leaders Pirates and Sundowns.

Siphesihle Ndlovu proved the saviour for Kaizer Chiefs as they twice fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Richards Bay in a pulsating encounter at the Prince Magogo Stadium last night.



The draw saw Chiefs move down to third spot, two points behind joint leaders Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Richards Bay remained 12th with three points after four games.



Chiefs were dealt a blow before the match with the news that star player Langelihle Phili was not only out of this encounter, but had been ruled out for up to eight weeks due to an ankle injury.

Prior to getting injured, Phili was beginning to show why Chiefs broke the bank to get him from Stellenbosch FC during the offseason.

Chiefs looked lively in the opening stages of the match with Luke Baartman, who was playing in an unfamiliar number nine position causing the Richards Bay defence all sorts of problems.

It was the hosts, however, that took the lead in the eighth minute when Nqaba Xulu capitalised on a slip up at the back by Brandon Petersen. Having received a back pass from Thabo Moloisane, Petersen took time to clear the ball and the lanky striker blocked his clearance and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

The goal spurred Amakhosi into action and they took the game to the hosts in search of the equaliser. They were rewarded for their efforts when they were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute after the ball hit Sbani Mntungwa’s hand inside the box. Lebohang Maboe stepped up and put the ball on the roof of the net.

Another mix-up at the back led to the second goal for the hosts in the 39th minute. Zitha Kwinika’s back pass almost didn’t reach Petersen and the goalkeeper did well to come out of his area to kick the ball away for a corner kick. And from that resultant corner, Xulu rose high and headed the ball home to grab his brace and retain Richards Bay’s lead.

Chiefs tried to get the equaliser, but Ian Otieno made sure that the Natal Rich Boys took their lead into the half-time break by making some good saves to keep the Chiefs attackers at bay.

Amakhosi came out with guns blazing in the second half as they searched for the equaliser and they were rewarded for their efforts when Ndlovu grabbed the equaliser for Chiefs in the 77th minute with a powerful shot from an Asanele Velebayi cross.