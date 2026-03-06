Galaxy looking to go all the way in Nedbank Cup

Parker was on the losing side when Galaxy surprised Chiefs and won the Nedbank Cup in 2019.

With defending champions Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates already knocked out of the competition, TS Galaxy assistant coach Bernard Parker believes the Rockets have a genuine chance to go all the way.



Galaxy host SAFA second division side Jacksa Spears in a quarterfinal clash at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga on Sunday (kick-off is at 3pm).



Speaking ahead of the game, they are aware of the threat that small teams pose in the competition, but believe they have what it takes to put one over Spears and reach the semifinals.

“We have done our homework, they have, and we all know what can happen and what has happened in the past in the Nedbank Cup,” said Parker as quoted by SABC Sport.

‘We don’t want to be surprised’

“In the cup we are also well aware that we have a strong possibility of going all the way to the final. The reason is that we all know the big teams have been surprised and we also don’t want to be surprised by the opponents that we are going to face. But right now, the focus is on Jacksa Spears this weekend, and the main focus is for us to make sure that we get the team back to our performing level,” added Parker.



Parker was on the losing side when Galaxy surprised Chiefs and won the Nedbank Cup in 2019. And he says this time around he wants to be on the winning side.



“Unfortunately, I was on the losing side then, but this time around I want to be on the winning side as a coach and get a Nedbank Cup winning medal as a coach, which I know is possible.



“Also, within the members of TS Galaxy, we can say the longest-serving member is the chairman, which is the founder of the team. But from what I can remember, only Macbeth Mahlangu, who is our centre back, was part of that squad. Most of the guys are fairly new and haven’t tasted success with TS Galaxy.



“The main reason and importance as a club is to make sure we repeat history. By making sure we repeat history, we have to take it game by game.”



Nedbank Cup last 8 fixtures:



Saturday



AmaZulu FC vs Casric Stars – Moses Mabhida Stadium – 3pm

Sekhukhune United vs Milford FC – Peter Mokaba Stadium – 6pm



Sunday



TS Galaxy vs Jaksa Spears – Solomon Mahlangu Stadium – 3pm

Golden Arrows vs Durban City – King Zwelithini Stadium – 6pm