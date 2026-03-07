Giant-killers Casric stun AmaZulu to reach Nedbank semis

Decide Chauke's extra time winner does the job for the Mpumalanga side.

Casric Stars dumped AmaZulu out of the Nedbank Cup to storm into the semifinals on Saturday, and this time they didn’t even need penalties.

Casric do it in extra time

Decide Chauke’s strike with five minutes of extra time left at the Moses Mabhida Stadium gave Bucks Mthombeni’s side a 2-1 win. The giant-killing Motsepe Foundation Championship side went to Orlando Stadium and knocked Orlando Pirates via a penalty shootout in the last 16.

Here, they stormed Usuthu’s home in Durban, leaving Arthur Zwane’s side on the canvas. AmaZulu had drawn level with Hendrick Ekstein equalising in the second half, but they could have few complaints as the side from Mpumalanga gave another impressive display.

AmaZulu were on the front foot from the start but they didn’t take enough care at the back as Casric struck inside the first 12 minutes.

Usuthu central defender Taariq Fielies had a shot blocked inside the Casric area and the away side broke quickly up field. Some fine work from Leletu Skelem saw him lay a pass into the path of Mfundo Thikazi, who sent an unerring finish past Darren Johnson.

Tebogo Mashigo lashed a shot wide for AmaZulu, while Nkosikhona Radebe forced a good save out of Casric ‘keeper Wandile Mthombeni.

Mthombeni’s opposite number Johnson was forced off with an injury in the 33rd minute, the experienced Ghanaian Richard Ofori coming on in his place.

A couple of minute before the break, Thabang Makwena hada great chance to double Casric’s lead, but he shanked the ball off target with only Ofori to beat.

There was a strong breeze blowing across the pitch that helped Casric in the first half. And AmaZulu took just a couple of minutes to take advantage as they had the wind at their back after the break.

Ekstein strikes

Athini Maqokola supplied the through ball and Hendrick Ekstein slotted an excellent finish past Mthombeni.

Casric almost struck again immediately but Ofori was equal to a shot from Chauke, who had come on at half time for the away side to replace Skelem.

AmaZulu continued to pile on the pressure, and Mashigo put another effort inches wide just after the hour mark.

In a chaotic couple of minutes in stoppage time, both Casric’s Mlungwisi Zwane and AmaZulu’s Ekstein were booked for going to ground inside the opposition penalty area.

The game went into extra time, and Ofori could consider himself lucky as he raced way outside his penalty area to intercept an AmaZulu attack and clearly stopped the ball with his hand.

Referee Luxolo Badi opted only to book the AmaZulu ‘keeper when he could easily have seen red.

But with five minutes of extra time left it was Casric who went in front again. Lifa Makua’s pass found Chauke inside the box and his turn and shot went into the net off the inside of the post.